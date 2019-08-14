Postal carrier robbed of mail keys, cellphone in Lauderhill

LAUDERHILL, Fla. - A veteran postal carrier was robbed at gunpoint Wednesday while delivering mail in Lauderhill, authorities said.

The armed robbery was reported around noon at an apartment building at 1280 NW 43rd Ave.

The postal carrier told Local 10 News reporter Neki Mohan that she gave the thief her mail keys and her cellphone.

The worker was not injured, and police were called.

The worker said the keys contained the master key for many of the apartments in the Lauderhill area.

U.S. Postal Service inspectors went to the scene to investigate.

One resident, Cicily Robertson, said she is very concerned to hear someone pulled out a gun in broad daylight in her neighborhood.

Residents in the buildings affected were told they should monitor their mail and their credit for any irregular activity.

Ivan Ramirez, with the USPS, said they take these matters very seriously and a reward of up to $25,000 will be offered for information leading to the arrest of the culprit.

Anyone with information about the robbery is being urged to call the U.S. Postal Inspector tip line at

1-877-876-2455.

