Postal worker robbed at gunpoint in Pompano Beach

POMPANO BEACH, Fla. - A South Florida postal worker was robbed at gunpoint last weekend and authorities are hoping someone recognizes the vehicle involved in the incident.

The U.S. Postal Inspection Service released images Tuesday of a car they say was involved in the robbery.

It happened Saturday just after 11 a.m. along Northeast 1st Terrace and 42nd Street in Pompano Beach.

The vehicle is described as a newer model, dark blue Chevrolet Camaro with dark window tints and a bar code sticker on the rear passenger window.

Anyone with information is urged to contact the U.S. Postal Inspection Service at 877-876-2455.

