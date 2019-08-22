Precautionary boil water order issued for portion of Broward County

iStock/Elenathewise

BROWARD COUNTY, Fla. - A precautionary boil water order was issued Thursday for a portion of Broward County due to a low pressure issue, officials said in a news release.

Water and Wastewater Services issued the notice for 6,500 customers in the cities of Lauderdale Lakes (Lauderdale Lakes East Gate and Sunset Hills subdivisions), Lauderhill (Broward Estates, St. George and West Ken Lark subdivisions) and Fort Lauderdale (Melrose Park West and Rock Island subdivisions), as well as the Municipal Services Area Broadview Park, which are all located within the Broward County 1A water service area.

Click here to view a map of the affected areas.

According to the news release, the low water pressure issue was discovered in the vicinity of U.S. 441 and Northwest 24th Street, which might affect the quality of drinking water.

All residents in the affected areas are urged to boil water for a minute before using it for drinking, cooking, making ice, brushing teeth or washing dishes.

Bottled water may also be used as an alternative.

The precautionary order will remain in effect until the pressure issue is fixed and a bacteriological survey shows the water is safe to drink.

For additional information, Water and Wastewater Services customers may call 954-831-3250 between the hours of 8:30 a.m. and 4:45 p.m.

