President Trump to hold rally in South Florida before Thanksgiving

Getty Images

SUNRISE, Fla. - President Donald Trump will hold a "homecoming" rally in South Florida a few days before Thanksgiving.

The event, which is the president's first in the area since he became an official Florida resident, will take place at the BB&T Center in Sunrise on Tuesday, November 26.

In a release, a Trump spokesperson made reference to the president's recent change of address as part of the reason for him coming to South Florida.

"President Trump recently became an official resident of the great state of Florida and looks forward to a ‘Welcome Home!' rally with his fellow Floridians," said Michael Glassner, Chief Operating Officer of Donald J. Trump for President Inc. "Florida is thriving under President Trump and this homecoming rally will be one of our best yet."

The rally is open for general admission with doors opening at 3 p.m. on the day of the event.

