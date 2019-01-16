Pressure grows on Broward superintendent to step down

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. - The seat Broward County Public School Superintendent Robert Runcie sits on continues to grow hotter as more and more people come out, calling for him to step down.

The protests continued during Tuesday's school board meeting.

“Representing the voices in this community that cry out for change, we ask the board to rescind Robert Runcie's contract. We have had enough!” said John Daly of Concerned Citizens of Broward County.

Runcie has faced harsh backlash since the mass shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School, with people questioning his leadership after the attack.

On Tuesday, Runice would not comment on camera, but he did release a prepared statement.

It reads in part: “At this moment, the community needs stability in school district leadership, increased resources and support. That is what our school board members, our entire district and I are focused on providing. The trajectory of progress is strong and we're moving in the right direction. The school board, my leadership team and I are 100 percent committed to keeping the momentum going."

Protesters said they have about 7,500 signatures on a petition to have Runcie removed.

When Gov. Ron DeSantis announced the suspension of Scott Israel from the Broward Sheriff's Office a few days ago, the governor told the crowd he was unsure whether he could legally remove Runcie because he was appointed by the district and not voted into his position by the public.

Also during the meeting, the board heard and approved a new agreement with the Broward Sheriff's Office.

The deal allows the sheriff's office to have access to real-time, live video feeds from the district's surveillance cameras during emergency situations, allowing deputies to more quickly see firsthand what is going on.

