Prisoner who escaped from psychiatric hospital in Pembroke Pines caught

PEMBROKE PINES, Fla. - A prisoner who escaped from a psychiatric hospital in South Florida has been caught.

John Ireland, 33, was taken into custody by Broward Sheriff's Office deputies in Oakland Park after a citizen recognized his picture from the news and called police, Pembroke Pines police spokeswoman Amanda Conwell said Thursday morning.

Ireland escaped Wednesday from South Florida State Hospital in Pembroke Pines.

The court-ordered patient escaped from the Cypress Drive facility by climbing over an exterior fence, Conwell said.

Florida Department of Corrections records show Ireland has a lengthy criminal history, including convictions for theft and aggravated assault.

He is expected to face additional charges related to the escape.

