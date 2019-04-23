Prosecutors decline to file charges against teen involved in rough arrest

BROWARD COUNTY, Fla. - The Broward State Attorney's Office announced Tuesday afternoon that it would not be filing any charges against a 15-year-old boy whose rough arrest by Broward Sheriff's Office deputies last week in Tamarac made national headlines.

"The investigation of the sheriff's deputies' actions is ongoing," the Broward State Attorney's Office said in a statement.

Separately, Broward County Sheriff Gregory Tony announced Tuesday that the deputies Christopher Krickovich and Sgt. Gregory LaCerra involved in the arrest have been suspended pending the outcome of an internal investigation. They were previously assigned to administrative duties.

The announcement came hours after Deluuca Rolle and his attorneys met with prosecutors.

Rolle's legal counsel said they were seeking to have all of the charges against him dropped, as well as have the deputies involved in the arrest held accountable for their actions.

Rolle was initially arrested on charges of assaulting a law enforcement officer, resisting arrest and trespassing.

Rolle's mother and aunt also joined him Tuesday for the meeting with prosecutors and his new attorneys, Ben Crump and Sue Ann Robinson.

The meeting came five days after Rolle was seen on cellphone video being sprayed with pepper spray, thrown to the ground and punched by deputies. He also had his head repeatedly slammed into the pavement Thursday outside a McDonald's in Tamarac.

"He is a victim. He was abused. That is how he feels," Robinson said. "He is a kid, and he was obviously unarmed and not involved in anything."

Krickovich stated in Rolle's arrest report that he had to act quickly, "fearing I would get struck or having a student potentially grab weapons off of my belt or vest."

According to the arrest report, deputies were surrounded by a crowd of teenagers who had gathered in the parking lot to watch a fight after school between two students.

Robinson said she wants to make sure the case is thoroughly investigated and that deputies involved in the incident are held accountable for their actions.

"It is unconscionable what we've seen happen to Lucca at the hands of local law enforcement who are sworn to serve and protect," Crump said in a news release. "Once again, we see that this promise does not extend to people of color -- one would hope that an unarmed 15-year-old child would not be treated in this brutal manner, no matter the circumstances. Starting now, we will seek justice through every avenue possible for Lucca and his family."

Krickovich has been employed by the Broward Sheriff's Office since August 2012. Local 10 News received a copy of his personnel file Tuesday, which shows that he received "meets expectations" and "exceeds expections" remarks on his annual employee performance evaluations.

In a 2017 review, it was noted that Krickovich was assigned to the Tamarac crime suppression team. He was commended for being energetic, articulate and having a positive attitude. Krickovich was also called dependable and loyal, and received many other accolades.

LaCerra has been employed by the Broward Sheriff's Office since October 2000 and also received similar remarks on his employee performance evaluations.

In March 2014, then-Assistant State Attorney Evagelia Solomos praised LaCerra's work ethic in a letter to Lt. Ron Barerez.

"I have had the pleasure of working with many wonderful detectives, but Detective Greg LaCerra stands out," the letter said.

In the letter, Solomos commended LaCerra for going "above and beyond the mere arrest," investigating other things associated with each case and speaking with potential witnesses to ensure that the prosecutor had "the best and most thorough understanding of each defendant on each individual case that he presents to me."

According to his personnel file, LaCerra has also received several other commendations throughout his career with BSO.

