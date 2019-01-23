Protesters pack Hallandale meeting over anti-Muslim comments

HALLANDALE BEACH, Fla. - The Hallandale Beach City Commission is holding its first meeting Wednesday since one of its members became embroiled in a national controversy after she said a Muslim congresswoman could "become a martyr and blow up Capitol Hill."

Hours before the meeting, more than 200 protesters for and against City Commissioner Anabelle Lima-Taub had already gathered outside Hallandale Beach City Hall. When Lima-Taub entered City Hall her supporters cheered.

Hallandale Beach police officers were dispatched to City Hall to keep the peace. At one point, officers formed a line to separate the opposing protesters.

Earlier this month, Lima-Taub called for the removal of U.S. Rep. Rashida Tlaib, a Michigan Democrat, with a petition on Facebook saying "a Hamas-loving anti-Semite has no place in government!" and calling her a "danger."

The newly elected Tlaib, a Palestinian-American, recently made headlines for using profane language in her vow to impeach President Donald Trump.

After other Hallandale Beach commissioners condemned the comments and national groups called on her to resign, Lima-Taub defended the remarks and doubled down on her criticism of Tlaib, accusing her of anti-Semitism because of the congresswoman’s views on the Israeli-Palestinian conflict.

“I remain unapologetic for my views that she is a danger to the peace process and demand an apology of her for relabeling Israel as Palestine on a map hanging on her wall in her congressional office,” Lima-Taub said.

On Wednesday, protesters supporting Lima-Taub outside city hall held Israeli flags, saying Lima-Taub had the right to express herself.

"She was speaking out against one individual, was it hurtful? No. What Taleib has said was hurtful.. when she, when she calls for the destruction of Israel- thats hurtful," said Joe Kauffman, one of the many people supporting Lima-Taub.

Others there were demanding Lima-Taub make a public apology during the meeting.

"To hear that today, its scary because its scary for the future generation -- if someone can preach and say something Iike this. For me its much more than words," said Sima Lambert, an Israeli native whose relatives died in the Holocaust.

Far-right political activist Laura Loomer was among the crowd on hand to watch the commission meeting. Before the meeting, Lima-Taub called Loomer up to the front of the room and embraced her.

Commissioner Michele Lazarow wants the panel to reprimand Lima-Taub for promoting bigotry and fueling hatred. At least two other commissioners plan to support Lazarow’s resolution.

"I believe we need to take action as a city," Lazarow said last week.

