Puppies found in bad shape at pet shop in Pembroke Park

PEMBROKE PARK, Fla. - A total of 30 puppies were found living in their own feces at a pet shop off of Hallandale Beach Blvd.

Broward Animal Services was called out to Dr Do Little Pet shop after the owner was housing puppies in backyards where they were found lying in their own feces, sharing a small space and left with little to no food.

Good Karma Rescue is one of five organizations taking in the animals and nursing them back to health.

Questions are still lingering about the legitimacy of the pet shop and what was actually going on.

The owner told Local 10 that he knows nothing about the cruelty case.

Some of the puppies have tested positive for the parvovirus and many others have pneumonia.

