Remains found in connection to Hallandale Beach woman missing since 2010

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. - Sources tell Local 10 News that remains have been found in connection to the disappearance of a Hallandale Beach woman missing since 2010.

Lynda Meier, 40, was last seen leaving her apartment early in the morning of June 4, 2010. Video showed Meier accessing money from an ATM later that morning.

Investigators are currently digging in an area behind a Miami Gardens home next to a canal near Northwest 207th Street. The area had previously been searched when Meier first went missing.

When asked whether the remains found were those of Meier, a source told Local 10 News investigative reporter Jeff Weinsier "what's left of her."

Another source said the home where the remains were found was connected to the cousin of one of the persons of interest in the case.

Antwan Kennedy, an acquaintance of Meier, and Dallas King were both interviewed by police after her disappearance, but neither was taken into custody or charged.

At the time, police said Kennedy was the last person known to have contact with Meier. According to investigators, Kennedy spoke to Meier just minutes before she left her Hallandale Beach condo that day at 5:17 a.m.

