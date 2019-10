PEMBROKE PINES, Fla. - Authorities are responding to a small plane down in west Broward County.

The crash happened in the area west of US 27 and Johnson Street.

According to Pembroke Pines Fire Rescue, a call came in just after 4 p.m. Saturday of an aircraft down with two people on board.

Rescue units were dispatched to the scene.

