Residents still not allowed inside Dania Beach apartment building following rooftop pool leak

DANIA BEACH, Fla. - A leaking rooftop pool at the Palace at Dania Beach caused all residents inside the 144-unit building to be evacuated.

Sky10 was over the building Monday, and observed the now-completely drained pool.

The leak began Friday night and quickly impacted several units.

Video taken by resident Don Dishes showed water spilling out of a fire sprinkler.

"It was just crazy, man," Dishes said. "You don't expect water to come down."

The building, located at 180 E. Dania Beach Blvd., was quickly evacuated by authorities.

Many of the 250 residents headed to nearby hotels.

Now, they wait to be let back into the building and survey the potential damage.

The manager of the apartment complex would not comment on when that could be.

Local 10 News was in communication with the mayor of Dania Beach, who said in an email that city staff worked throughout the weekend to assist with getting the proper building inspections performed as efficiently as possible.

