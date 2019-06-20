Reward of up to $3,000 offered for information about fatal Lauderhill shooting

Jeffrey Brown was fatally shot June 16 in the parking lot of an apartment complex in Lauderhill, authorities said.

LAUDERHILL, Fla. - Broward Crime Stoppers is offering a reward of up to $3,000 for information that leads to an arrest in connection with a fatal shooting over the weekend in Lauderhill.

Lauderhill police said Jeffrey Brown was gunned down shortly after 11:30 p.m. Sunday in the parking lot of the Circle's Edge condominium complex at 2611 NW 56th Ave.

Police taped off the breezeway of all five floors of the condo building after the shooting.

A resident told Local 10 News he heard multiple gunshots.

"I heard some gunshots," the man, who asked not to be identified, said. "Then, about 10 minutes later, I hear 'em again. Then, 15 minutes later, I hear a third round of gunshots."

Another resident said she also heard the gunshots.

"But I didn't know somebody died," Allison Blissitt said.

A motive for the killing remains unclear.

Anyone with further information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 954-493-8477.

