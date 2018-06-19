Broward

RIP X goes viral after rapper XXXTentacion is killed in Deerfield Beach

Jasheh Onfroy was known around the world as rapper XXX Tentacion. When authorities confirmed the 20-year-old rising star who started his career on Soundcloud and found success on Spotify despite attempts to censor him, was killed in a Deerfield Beach shooting, the hash tag RIP X went viral. 

Many of his fans thanked him for raising awareness about struggles with mental health. Some of his songs talked about suicidal ideations and he had used social media to talk to his fans about depression. 

