RIP X goes viral after rapper XXXTentacion is killed in Deerfield Beach

MIAMI - Jasheh Onfroy was known around the world as rapper XXX Tentacion. When authorities confirmed the 20-year-old rising star who started his career on Soundcloud and found success on Spotify despite attempts to censor him, was killed in a Deerfield Beach shooting, the hash tag RIP X went viral.

Many of his fans thanked him for raising awareness about struggles with mental health. Some of his songs talked about suicidal ideations and he had used social media to talk to his fans about depression.

More News Headlines

Here are some of the most notable tweets Monday night:

rest in peace 🙏🙏🙏 I never told you how much you inspired me when you were here thank you for existing pic.twitter.com/QU7DR3Ghbw — KANYE WEST (@kanyewest) June 18, 2018

"I've been up a very long time, wondering why they hate on me. I don't wanna love my self, I'm praying that they all love me"

i don't think I've actually been this upset about an artist passing. He influenced so much of the music we have now. RIP X💕 pic.twitter.com/f4HrzKoZNM — Anj (@an_jello99) June 18, 2018

Just woke up to awful news. It doesn’t matter if you were a fan or not. It is gut wrenching to hear about the loss of an artist who was so influential, and who’s music helped so many souls. RIP X. — Alex Aiono (@alexaiono) June 18, 2018

Rip x, way too young to leave this world, love and respect — Tanner Braungardt (@Braungardtanner) June 19, 2018

RIP X & Jimmy Wopo. It’s a sad day for the entire hip-hop community 🙏🏽🌎 — 🌎✨ (@UsVersusWorld) June 18, 2018

Rip X, live long in our heart & souls @xxxtentacion 💔💧 — 🌻Hailey-Susan Ballor🌻 (@HaileyBallor) June 18, 2018

he was an artist of this generation that was such a help and cure for struggling individuals dealing with mental health problems and the depressed youth of America. Rip X 🙏energy was unmatchable 🙏 pic.twitter.com/353Gj0Qz3M — brock 🔭 (@Brock_Foster) June 18, 2018

Never going to stop listening to this man music. RIP X. pic.twitter.com/HYt4WYQG3c — ʟɪᴇʙᴇɴʟʏ (@LiebenIy) June 18, 2018

can’t even put into words how much it hurts to know that the greatest is gone. your wonderful soul will live on. you’re loved and missed by many, Jahseh. i love you so damn much 😔💔 rip X @xxxtentacion pic.twitter.com/ApZV1605RX — paige :) (@paigestitties) June 19, 2018

RIP X ❤ if only they saw u how we see you pic.twitter.com/w16P85AdBx — ⁿᵒˢᵗᵃˡᵍⁱᶜ♥ (@lucidhunny) June 18, 2018

Copyright 2018 by WPLG Local10.com - All rights reserved.