Robber runs off with cash drawer after being stabbed by clerk

POMPANO BEACH, Fla. - A convenience store's security cameras captured a brazen robber who ran off with part of a cash register after being stabbed by a store clerk in Pompano Beach.

Broward County Sheriff's deputies released the video Thursday in hopes of identifying the man.

Deputies said the man entered the 7-Eleven at 14 N. Federal Highway just before 3 a.m. on March 14. The video shows him acting as if he going to buy some gum, but before he pays, he walks around the counter to confront the cashier. The cashier defends himself with a pocket knife and flees, but the determined robber continues on and grabs the entire cash drawer.

Deputies said the man left with an undisclosed amount of cash.

Anyone with information about the robbery is asked to contact Detective Nicole Haugh at 954-321-4253 or Broward Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS (8477).

