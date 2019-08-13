Robber with plastic bag over head targets Wilton Manors bank

WILTON MANORS, Fla. - A robber who had a black plastic bag over his head to conceal his identity targeted a bank in Wilton Manors on Tuesday, FBI spokesman Jim Marshall said.

The robbery was reported around 11:30 a.m. at the We Florida Financial Credit Union at 2246 Wilton Drive.

Marshall said the robber, who could see through eye cutouts in the bag, entered the bank and demanded money from an employee.

He said an undisclosed amount of cash was taken.

No injuries were reported.

Anyone with information about the robber's identity is asked to call the FBI at 754-703-2000 or Broward Crime Stoppers at 954-493-8477.



