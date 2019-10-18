Thieves leap counter, assault clerk in liquor store robbery

DAVIE, Fla. - Davie police officers are still searching for a man and woman who they say jumped a store counter and attacked a Walgreens liquor store clerk in a robbery, officials said.

Just after 8 p.m. Saturday, three people entered the Walgreen's Liquor Store at 13628 SR 84 in Davie, surveillance footage showed.

About 15 minutes later, a man is seen approaching the clerk and asking him for something behind the counter. A short time later, the man jumps over the counter.

As the clerk reaches for his radio, the male assaults the clerk. A woman in a black dress jumps the counter to assist the man in the struggle. As that happens, a third person, identified as Randazia Bryant, 22, leaves through the front of the store with four liquor bottles, video shows.

Both the male and female jump back over the counter and leave the store. They can each be seen attempting to steal liquor bottles as well.

Shortly after the call, Davie police officers arrested Bryant at Southwest 136th Avenue and Financial Boulevard. Bryant refused to stop running from officers, at which point a taser was deployed, an official incident report said. The estimated cost of the bottles stolen was $230.

Officers are still looking for the man and woman who initially jumped over the counter.

The same Walgreens was the scene of another unsolved robbery. In late September a man entered the same store and robbed a clerk. Davie police officers believe the crimes are unrelated.

Anyone who recognizes the man and woman are asked to contact CrimeStoppers at 954-493-TIPS.

