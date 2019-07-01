Robbery reported at Chase Bank branch in Pompano Beach

POMPANO BEACH, Fla. - The FBI is investigating a robbery that occurred Monday morning in Pompano Beach.

The incident was reported at the Chase Bank branch at 101 S. Pompano Parkway.

Broward Sheriff's Office spokeswoman Keyla Concepcion said the agency's SWAT team was called in because the robber was believed to have fled into a Walmart at the intersection of Powerline Road and West Atlantic Boulevard. She said that information turned out to be unfounded.

No other details were immediately released about the bank robbery.



