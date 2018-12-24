Robbery reported near Yardhouse at Sawgrass Mills

SUNRISE, Fla. - A robbery was reported Monday morning near a restaurant at the Sawgrass Mills mall.

Police haven't release details about the case just yet, but officers were spotted placing crime scene tape near the Yardhouse after the incident and speaking with employees.

Valet drivers told Local 10 News reporter Andrew Perez that the robbery occurred earlier in the morning before the restaurant opened.

Perez was told two men fled the scene.

This story is developing. Watch Local 10 News or refresh this page for updates.



