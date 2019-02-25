Ron Book crashes Lamborghini while driving drunk, troopers say

Prominent Tallahassee lobbyist Ron Book was arrested on suspicion of DUI in Broward County.

DAVIE, Fla. - Prominent Tallahassee lobbyist Ron Book crashed his Lamborghini sports car late Sunday while driving drunk along Interstate 595 in Davie, authorities said.

Book, 66, faces charges of driving under the influence and refusing to submit to a DUI test.

According to the arrest report, Book was traveling west on I-595 near Nob Hill Road when his Lamborghini collided with another vehicle, causing the sports car to flip over. Florida Highway Patrol troopers said Book smelled of alcohol when they interviewed him and he gave inconsistent statements about the crash.

The report said Book agreed to take a field sobriety test. A trooper instructed Book to walk in a straight line, touching toe to heel, but Book had trouble maintaining his balance, the report said.

After he was arrested, Book refused to take a Breathalyzer test.

Book was released Monday from Broward County's Main Jail in Fort Lauderdale after he posted $1,500 bond.

"I had a car accident period," Book said as he walked out of the jail.

When asked by Local 10's Roy Ramos about the DUI charges, Book said he has cancer and he was taking a number of medications.

Book is a lobbyist who splits his time between Tallahassee and his home in South Florida. He is the chairman of Lauren's Kids, a nonprofit devoted to preventing sex abuse through education and awareness.

He is the father of state Sen. Lauren Book, D-Plantation.

Copyright 2019 by WPLG Local10.com - All rights reserved.