Rooftop swimming pool leaks into several apartments in Dania Beach, officials say

DANIA BEACH, Fla. - A rooftop swimming pool leaked into several apartments in Dania Beach on Friday evening, officials said.

Broward Sheriff Fire Rescue personnel were operating at the scene at 180 East Dania Beach Blvd.

Officials said 144 apartments were affected by the 10,000 gallon pool, which was leaking.

No injuries were reported and 250 residents were evacuated, officials said.

Authorities were advising people to avoid the area, as there were multiple road closures Friday night.

