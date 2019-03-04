Schizophrenic man reported missing in Pembroke Pines

PEMBROKE PINES, Fla. - A man who has been diagnosed with schizophrenia, mental retardation and diabetes has been reported missing in Pembroke Pines, authorities announced Monday.

According to police, Darryl W. Kilpatrick, 53, was last seen leaving his home in the 6800 block of Southwest 15th Street around 10 p.m. Sunday.

Police said Kilpatrick was wearing khaki pants, a green hoodie, black boots and eyeglasses, and was carrying a black backpack.

Authorities said Kilpatrick often travels by bus and may be heading to the Oakwood Plaza in Hollywood.

He has two cellphones, but both have been turned off, police said.

It's unclear whether Kilpatrick has his medications with him.

Anyone with information about his whereabouts is asked to call 911 or the Pembroke Pines Police Department at 954-431-2200.



