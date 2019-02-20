School board to vote on safety reforms spurred by Parkland shooting

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. - More than a year after the mass shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School, hard corners -- a clearly marked and designated safe zone for students inside classrooms -- is still not yet a districtwide standard in Broward County.

"It may seem real small and trivial to the public but we need to be really deliberate about this use of space," Broward County Public Schools Superintendent Robert Runcie said.

Parents of some of the Parkland victims say hard corners could have saved lives at Stoneman Douglas.

The topic was one of several safety improvements that Broward School Board members tackled Wednesday with Brian Katz, the district's new chief of safety and security.

"I believe at the end of the day. The training really is with staff," Katz said.

The other controversial issue was finalizing a code red policy to be used by staff at every Broward County school.

"It was very confusing before we crafted this policy so now everybody knows," said board member Lori Alhadeff.

The new policy is clear: Anyone from a principal or teacher, to security or school volunteer can call a code red if the situation warrants.

At Stoneman Douglas on the day of the shooting, there was confusion over calling a code red code. School staff lacked the training or knowledge of knowing who could sound the alarm.

School board member Patricia Good said the new policy stresses that if someone see something, they need to say something.

