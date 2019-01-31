School bus with 16 children onboard catches fire in Tamarac

TAMARAC, Fla. - A school bus with 16 children onboard caught fire Thursday afternoon in Tamarac, authorities said.

The incident was reported in the area of 8401 NW 61st St.

A Tamarac Fire Rescue spokesperson said the children were being taken home from Nova Eisenhower Elementary School.

Authorities praised the bus driver, calling her a hero for safely evacuating all the children.

No injuries were reported.

The cause of the fire was not immediately known.

