School bus with 16 children onboard catches fire in Tamarac

TAMARAC, Fla. - A school bus with 16 children onboard caught fire Thursday afternoon in Tamarac, authorities said.
The incident was reported in the area of 8401 NW 61st St.
A Tamarac Fire Rescue spokesperson said the children were being taken home from Nova Eisenhower Elementary School.
Authorities praised the bus driver, calling her a hero for safely evacuating all the children.
No injuries were reported.
The cause of the fire was not immediately known.
Copyright 2019 by WPLG Local10.com - All rights reserved.