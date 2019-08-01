Search warrants executed as detectives investigate boy's death at day care

OAKLAND PARK, Fla. - Authorities obtained two search warrants this week as they continue to investigate the death of a 2-year-old boy who was left inside a van outside a day care center in Oakland Park.

One of the search warrants was for the van that Noah Sneed was found dead inside Monday afternoon outside Ceressa's Daycare & Preschool on Northwest 21st Avenue and Oakland Park Boulevard.

Detectives sought blood or any biological evidence, information about electric alarm systems pertaining to child transportation, documentation of the vehicle and any documentation related to children at the facility. Some of the evidence they gathered included the registration for the Ford E-350 and a DNA swab from the interior part of the side door.

The second search warrant was for the day care itself.

Authorities obtained the keys to the van, as well as miscellaneous papers and employee files. They also sought to obtain interior surveillance video from the facility.

According to the Broward Sheriff's Office, an employee at the day care found Noah's lifeless body around 3:30 p.m. Monday and called 911.

"Those babies told you there was a baby on the bus. Nobody went to check. It's no accident to me. That's a sign of just straight carelessness," Noah's grandmother, Charlene Brooks, told Local 10 News.

The van was towed away from the scene as evidence, and the toddler's body was taken away by the medical examiner, who will conduct an autopsy to determine the cause of death.

A GoFundMe page has been created to help Noah's mother.

