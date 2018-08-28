Self-proclaimed prostitute sentenced to death for killing gay couple in 2010

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. - A self-proclaimed prostitute was sentenced to death Tuesday for the 2010 killing of a gay couple from Wilton Manors.

Peter Avsenew was convicted last year of first-degree murder in the deaths of Kevin Adams and Steven Powell.

Police said the couple was found shot to death and wrapped in blankets in their Wilton Manors home on the day after Christmas in 2010.

Avsenew, 32, placed an advertisement on Craigslist and moved in with the couple weeks before their deaths.

The prosecution claimed during the trial that Avsenew used the couple's credit cards and was found in possession of their car. Avsenew's defense attorney claimed that his client found them dead and then stole the items instead of calling police.

Avsenew's mother turned him in to authorities after he made suspicious statements to her.

In addition to murder, Avsenew was convicted on two counts each of armed robbery, grand theft auto, credit card fraud and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

Avsenew has shown no remorse in court for the killings.

The murderer even sent a hand-scribbled letter to Broward County Judge Ilona Holmes after his conviction, seeming to boast about the killings.

"It is my duty as a white man to cull the weak and timid from existence," Avsenew wrote. "I will always stand up for what I believe in and eradicate anything in my way. Homosexuals are a disgrace to mankind and must be put down. These weren't the first and won't be the last."

Avsenew expressed similar sentiments at a Spencer hearing in June, saying "I wholeheartedly have nothing to lose and I'm going to take it out on everybody I can."

