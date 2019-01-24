Serial flasher exposes himself to women in Pembroke Pines, police say

PEMBROKE PINES, Fla. - Detectives say they are looking for a man who is masturbating in public and harassing women in Pembroke Pines.

According to Amanda Conwell, a spokeswoman for the Pembroke Pines Police Department, a man walked up to a woman on Wednesday in the Avant community, near the intersection of Southwest 119th Avenue and Southwest 15th Street.

"The suspect was wearing a long sleeved sweater and pants, and had a dark shirt wrapped

around his head which concealed everything but his eyes," Conwell wrote in a statement.

About a block away, two other women told police officers that a man with the same description followed them through the parking lot and showed them his penis.

Two women told officers in October that a black-clad man -- who was wearing a black ski mask -- targeted them near the intersection of 119th Avenue and Southwest 12th Street.

Detectives believe the man has also targeted other women in the Harbor Cove community during incidents as far back as 2017.

"We are asking all residents in the vicinity of The Avant and Harbor Cove communities to use

caution during the evening and night-time hours, and to be aware of any suspicious persons

loitering in community parking lots or near buildings," Conwell wrote.

Detectives investigating the lewd and lascivious behavior cases were also asking anyone with information about the man to call 954-431-2200 or Broward County Crime Stoppers at 954-493-8477.

