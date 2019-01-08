Sewage leak pollutes canal in Pompano Beach

POMPANO BEACH, Fla. - Authorities in Pompano Beach warned Friday afternoon a leaking sewage pipe polluted a canal flowing from Interstate 95 to Lake Santa Barbara.

According to Sandra King, the city's spokeswoman, the sewage spilled into the canal system from Northwest 15th Street east to the Intracoastal Waterway.

Authorities were asking people to avoid fishing or swimming in the canal, which flows from the Stranahan River to Lake Santa Barbara.

King also said the city's drinking water was safe to drink, bathe and cook. For more information about the warning, call 954-786-4637.

