Shooting during street party leaves 2 injured in Dania Beach

DANIA BEACH, Fla. - Detectives are investigating an early Saturday morning shooting that left two wounded during a street party in Dania Beach.

According to the Broward Sheriff's Office, the shooting that left a man and a woman injured was about 1:30 a.m. Bystanders rushed them to the hospital.

The two remain in critical condition. Broward Sheriff's Office deputies responded to the area of Southwest Sixth Street and Phipphens Waiters Road to investigate.

Crime scene technicians placed nine evidence markers on the ground.

Detectives are asking anyone with information to call Broward Crime Stoppers at 954-493-8477.

