Shooting leaves 2 dead, 2 injured in Pembroke Park

PEMBROKE PARK, Fla. - A Tuesday night shooting in Broward County's town of Pembroke Park left two people dead and two injured, according to the Broward Sheriff's Office.

Veda Coleman-Wright, a BSO spokesperson, said a man who worked as a mechanic died at the scene of the shooting and the other person died in the hospital.

Detectives believe there was a confrontation at an auto shop at 2401 SW 31st Ave., east of West Park and west of Hallandale Beach.

Someone drove the three others shot to the Broward Sheriff's Office substation on Hallandale Beach Boulevard at Southwest 32nd Avenue in Pembroke Park, Coleman-Wright said.

Deputies rushed out to help them until paramedics arrived and took them to Memorial Regional Hospital, where doctors pronounced one of them dead.

Broward Sheriff's Office deputies are investigating the shooting. Coleman-Wright is asking anyone with information to call Broward County Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS.

