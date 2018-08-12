Shoplifter with knife causes Sawgrass Mills mall evacuation, police say

SUNRISE, Fla. - Shoppers evacuated the Sawgrass Mills mall Sunday after someone armed with a knife shoplifted from one of the stores, authorities said.

"Sunrise Police Department are not working an active shooter at Sawgrass Mills Mall. The incident was a shoplifting where the suspect had a knife," the Sunrise Police Department said on Twitter.

After about an hour, police had finished a search of the mall and shoppers were allowed to return.

The incident happened just after 2:30 p.m. near the food court, witnesses said. Some people inside the mall thought they heard gunshots and panicked.

"My mom and I were shopping and heard people yell, 'Active shooter.' We sprinted out through a back door. I've never been so terrified in my life," Sara Perlman said on Twitter.

A photo posted on Twitter shows people hiding in the back room of the H&M store.

South Florida malls have been the site of several shooting scares in recent months. In December, a thief set off fireworks to distract employees of a jewelry store at Sawgrass Mills. People mistook the noise for gunshots and fled the mall. No one was hurt.

