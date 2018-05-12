Sinkhole opens at entrance to gated community in Cooper City

COOPER CITY - A small sinkhole formed Saturday at the entrance to a gated community in Cooper City after workers struck a water main, officials said.

Firefighters were called around 1:30 p.m. to the 5500 block of 106th Avenue after a 15-foot-by-15-foot sinkhole formed, blocking the entrance to the Biltmore Grove community.

Battalion Chief Michael Kane, a spokesman for Broward Fire Rescue, said the entrance to neighborhood was closed for several hours in "an abundance of caution," but the entrance has since reopened.

Subcontractors working for AT&T were digging outside the neighborhood when they damaged the water main, Kane said.

He recommended that residents use bottled water until repairs are complete but couldn't say how long the repairs would take. Kane said the sinkhole does not pose a danger to nearby homes.

