Sleeping Lauderhill woman gets jolt when car crashes into her bedroom

LAUDERHILL, Fla. - If it weren't for her bedroom dresser against the wall, a Lauderhill woman said she would have been dead.

Just before 5 a.m. Sunday, the woman was asleep in her home in 3300 block of Northwest 75th Terrace when a Volkswagen Passat bulldozed through her bedroom wall.

Still shaken up, she didn't want to be identified for this story.

"When I heard the hissing sound, I realized someone was in the car and I immediately called 911," the woman said.

According to the homeowner, the driver lives in the neighborhood.

"He went home. As if his car was parked in his designated parking spot and he went home," she said.

A woman who answered the door at the driver's home said the man was in the hospital.

Neighbors said this street often seems like a racing zone.

"Sometimes I hear the vehicle -- fast car and loud exhaust pipes," Boris Brown said.

The homeowner has been out of work from surgery. Now her bedroom is left in shambles after the rest of her home was damaged in Hurricane Irma.

But she's now focused on what she has, not what she has lost.

"Well I have my life. Everything is replaceable. It's just an inconvenience," the woman said.

Copyright 2018 by WPLG Local10.com - All rights reserved.