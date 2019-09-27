Small plane's engine catches fire at North Perry Airport

PEMBROKE PINES, Fla. - A small plane's engine caught fire Friday morning at North Perry Airport.

There were two people on board the twin-engine Piper PA-34 at the time of the fire, Broward County Aviation Department spokesman Greg Meyer told Local 10 News.

It happened while the plane was taxiing on the runway before takeoff, Meyer said.

The plane is registered in Fayetteville, North Carolina.

No injuries were reported.

The Federal Aviation Administration is investigating.

