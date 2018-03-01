Small plane crashes into fence at Pompano Beach Air Park

POMPANO BEACH, Fla. - A small plane crashed into a fence while landing Thursday morning at Pompano Beach Air Park.

City spokeswoman Sandra King said the pilot of the Piper PA-32 reported engine trouble shortly after taking off, so he turned the plane around. She said the single-engine plane couldn't slow down after landing and tried to take off again but ran out of runway, crashing into the fence.

More Pompano Beach Headlines

King said two men -- a 50-year-old pilot and his 61-year-old passenger, both from Boca Raton -- were on board, but they were not seriously injured.

Local 10 News reporter Ian Margol said the plane was traveling about 120 mph at the time of the crash.

"It's a miracle that both of these pilots walked away with one scratch," King said. "In fact, one of the occupants had flip-flops on and was not injured. He had one Band-Aid and was happy to be alive."

Firefighters doused the plane with foam as a precaution.

The Federal Aviation Administration is investigating.

Copyright 2018 by WPLG Local10.com - All rights reserved.