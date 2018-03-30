Small plane runs off runway in Pembroke Pines

PEMBROKE PINES, Fla. - A small plane ran off a runway Friday in Pembroke Pines, Federal Aviation Administration spokeswoman Arlene Salac said in an email.

Salac said the single-engine Piper PA-28 ran off the end of Runway 1R at North Perry Airport at 12:05 p.m.

She said the aircraft had departed the airport via another runway, the pilot declared an emergency and the plane returned to land.

Sky 10 was above the scene as a fire rescue truck was parked near the plane in a grassy area near the runway.

It's unclear what led to the emergency or whether anyone was injured.

The plane is registered to Aero Lease and Trading LLC in Corona, California.

The FAA is investigating the incident.

