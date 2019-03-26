Small plane strikes aircraft while landing at North Perry Airport

PEMBROKE PINES, Fla. - A small plane veered off a runway and struck another plane Tuesday morning while landing at North Perry Airport, Federal Aviation Administration spokesman Jim Peters said in a statement.

Peters said the incident occurred shortly after 9:30 a.m. on Runway 28.

According to Peters, the Piper PA28 veered off the runway onto Taxiway D and struck a Cessna C152.

"The Cessna was not moving at the time," Peters said.

Pembroke Pines Fire Rescue crews responded to the incident and said no one on either aircraft was injured.

The FAA is investigating the incident.



