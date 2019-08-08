Small plane strikes sign at North Perry Airport

This Cessna 152 struck an airport marker sign at North Perry Airport.

PEMBROKE PINES, Fla. - A small plane struck a sign Thursday morning on the runway at North Perry Airport.

Greg Meyer, a spokesman for the Broward County Aviation Department, said a student was piloting the Cessna 152 when it struck an airport marker sign.

The student pilot wasn't hurt, and the plane never got off the ground.

A view from Sky 10 showed two men inspecting the plane, which was stopped in the grass next to the toppled sign.

The Federal Aviation Administration is investigating.



