Broward

Smoke from nearby brush fire blows over Florida's Turnpike in Lauderhill

Firefighters battle brush fire near Northwest 51st Avenue, Northwest 17th Street

By Peter Burke - Local10.com Managing Editor
Lauderhill Fire Rescue Department

LAUDERHILL, Fla. - Firefighters were battling a brush fire Wednesday afternoon near Florida's Turnpike in Lauderhill.

The fire was burning in the area of Northwest 51st Avenue and Northwest 17th Street.

According to the Lauderhill Fire Rescue Department, heavy smoke was blowing over the turnpike.

Motorists were urged to use caution when driving in the area.

