Smoke from nearby brush fire blows over Florida's Turnpike in Lauderhill

LAUDERHILL, Fla. - Firefighters were battling a brush fire Wednesday afternoon near Florida's Turnpike in Lauderhill.

The fire was burning in the area of Northwest 51st Avenue and Northwest 17th Street.

According to the Lauderhill Fire Rescue Department, heavy smoke was blowing over the turnpike.

Motorists were urged to use caution when driving in the area.

#Lauderhill units on scene of a brush fire in the area of NW 51 Ave & 17th St. Heavy smoke blowing over the turnpike. Use caution when driving in the area. pic.twitter.com/9FwbGDZ4jQ — Lauderhill Fire PIO (@LauderhillFDPIO) December 26, 2018

