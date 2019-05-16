Sneaky thieves steal $46,000 worth of jewelry from Sears, Pembroke Pines police say

PEMBROKE PINES, Fla. - Pembroke Pines police are searching for a pair of thieves who stole $46,000 worth of jewelry from the Sears department store at Pembroke Lakes Mall.

According to a news release, the theft occurred May 9 but was reported to police on Sunday.

Authorities said surveillance video from the store shows a man, who was wearing a brown wide-brimmed hat to conceal his identity, and a woman covering a jewelry display case with clothing as they pried open the display case door.

Police said they then stole 10 rings from the case that are valued at $46,000 in total.

Anyone with information about the couple's identities is asked to call the Pembroke Pines Police Department at 954-431-2200. Anonymous tips can be made by calling Broward Crime Stoppers at 954-493-8477.

