Social media spat leads to woman smashing up man's car with bat, police say

Shamani Rowe, 18, is accused of attacking a man's car with a bat over a social media spat.

PEMBROKE PINES, Fla. - A Pembroke Pines woman was arrested Tuesday after she smashed up a man's car with a metal bat, authorities said.

According to an arrest report, the victim went to Shamani Rowe's home to speak with her about an issue that the two had on social media the previous day.

Police said Rowe, 18, came outside with a bat and began hitting the hood and doorjamb of the victim's car while threatening to attack him.

The victim got back into his car, but Rowe opened the door, pointed the bat at his face and said, "I will f--- you up," the arrest report stated.

According to the report, Rowe also smashed the driver's side window during the incident.

Police said Rowe dropped the bat once officers arrived at the scene and told them the victim had provoked her by telling her to "hit him." She said she came outside with a bat because she thought things would get physical, the arrest report stated.

Rowe was arrested on charges of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon without the intent to kill, property damage and burglary with assault or battery.

It's unclear what the initial social media spat was about.

