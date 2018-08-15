South Florida mayor mocks colleague, saying she makes money from 'sphincter bleaching'

HALLANDALE BEACH, Fla. - The mayor of Hallandale Beach crudely attacked a city commissioner at public meeting this week, saying she earned money from "sphincter bleaching."

Hallandale Beach Mayor Keith London made the comments after a tense exchange with Commissioner Anabelle Lima-Taub. The officials were arguing after London said a city employee had "a simple mind."

"Was it getting my sphincter bleached? Is that what I earned my income for?" London said to Lima-Taub. "No that would be you and your family business."

He added, "Congratulations, sphincter bleaching is a very up-and-coming business."

Vice Mayor Michele Lazarow interjected to urge London to stop the exchange. "Don't do it. Stop," Lazarow said.

Lima-Taub called the exchange degrading.

"It’s been an extremely difficult 24 hours, one spent without sleep as I know this type of behavior is an epidemic in Hallandale," Lima-Taub said in a statement on Facebook. "Except I had to endure this humiliation tactic in front of a silent room full of at least 60 people."

It appears London is referring to a spa owned by Lima-Taub's mother. The spa sells skin bleaching creams. Lima-Taub told the Miami Herald that she does not work at her mother's spa.

“Even if I was doing that for a living, that’s not appropriate,” Lima-Taub told the Herald. “For the sitting leader of a city to speak this way was completely inappropriate.”

London became mayor in January after his predecessor, Joy Cooper, was arrested and charged with money laundering.

