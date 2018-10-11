South Florida police warn cyclists to stay in their lane

PEMBROKE PINES, Fla. - A South Florida police department issued a warning Thursday to bicyclists who take up the whole road while on a ride.

After receiving complaints from drivers, Pembroke Pines police used Twitter to remind those on bicycles traveling on US-27 that they must "stay within a designated bike lane, or within a single lane of travel."

The department said they'll now be monitoring US-27 and will cite any violators of the law.

We have received several complaints regarding unsafe bicycle riding along US-27. 🚴‍♀️ Bicyclists MUST stay within a designated bike lane, or within a single lane of travel. Officers will be conducting enforcement along US-27, and any violators will be cited. Please travel safely! pic.twitter.com/DC29s4qrPe — Pembroke Pines PD (@PPinesPD) October 11, 2018

