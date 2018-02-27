South Florida rapper Kodak Black pleads not guilty to pot, ammo charges

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. - South Florida rapper Kodak Black plead not guilty Tuesday to the two remaining charges against him stemming from his January arrest.

Appearing in Broward County court without his distinctive dreadlocks; Black, whose real name is Dieurson Octave, entered the not guilty pleas for possession of cannabis and possession of ammunition.

Last week, Octave had charges against him of possession of a weapon or ammunition by a delinquent, grand theft of a firearm, and child neglect dropped by the State of Florida.

Octave has been in jail since his arrest on Jan. 18. and will next appear in court on May 3.

Broward Sheriff's Office raided Octave's Pembroke Pines home following a live Instagram video showing people using marijuana near an infant, as well as holding a handgun.

The rap star was held without bond and originally charged with grand theft of a firearm, two counts of possession of a weapon or ammunition by a felon, suspicion of committing child neglect and two counts of violating of probation.

Octave's attorney, Bradford Cohen, argued that many people were in the house and his client did not own a stolen gun that was found in the raid.

BSO deputies found almost 95 grams of marijuana in the house.

