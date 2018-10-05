South Florida teen accused of making middle school threat faces judge

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. - A South Florida teenager accused of threatening to shoot up his middle school appeared before a judge Friday morning in court.

According to Pembroke Pines police, the 13-year-old Silver Trail Middle School student said Thursday during class, "I know why people shoot up schools. I wish I could do it right now."

Police said the teacher and several students heard the boy's comments, and the teacher notified a school resource officer.

He faces a second-degree felony charge of making a false report concerning the use of a firearm in a violent manner.

The teen is just the latest South Florida student accused of making similar threats.

A 14-year-old student at Franklin Academy was arrested Wednesday after police said he posted a picture of another teenager holding an airsoft gun and wearing a tactical vest, along with a message threatening his school.

On the same day, a student at Everglades High School was arrested after he threatened to "bring a gun and shoot up the school." Police said he told them he only said it to stop another student from bullying him.

During a court appearance Friday, a Broward County judge ordered that the 13-year-old be placed on home detention. He'll have to wear a monitoring device, cannot access the internet and won't be allowed to return to school.

