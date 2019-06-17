South Florida teen rapper remains hospitalized after shooting

POMPANO BEACH, Fla. - An up-and-coming teen rapper remained hospitalized Sunday following a shooting in Pompano Beach.

Christian Moore, 16, was shot in the head Saturday night by an unknown suspect while outside a convenience store on MLK Boulevard.

Moore's brother and friend tried rushing him to Broward Health North but lost control of their car and slammed into a wall on an exit ramp on I-95.

The group eventually made it to the hospital where Moore underwent hours of surgery to remove the bullet from his head.

Family members say Moore is currently sedated and is not talking.

Moore is well-known to fans as rapper C-Glizzy, who has thousands of followers on social media and performs in concerts nationwide.

The Broward Sheriff's Office is investigating the shooting.

