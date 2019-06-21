South Florida woman wins annual Miss Hooters International Pageant

Hooters

SUNRISE, Fla. - A South Florida woman won the 23rd annual Miss Hooters International Pageant on Thursday at the Lake Tahoe Outdoor Arena in Nevada.

Briana Smith, 21, of Fort Lauderdale, has worked at the Sunrise Hooters location for just over two years.

In addition to being crowned the 2019 Miss Hooters International, Smith won $30,000 and will serve as a brand ambassador and spokeswoman for the iconic brand.

"I'm at a complete loss for words. The feeling is just so indescribable," Smith said in a statement. "This win wasn't just for me but for all the women of all ages and ethnicities that think there is a limit of how far and how high their achievements can go. Which is why as your 2019 Miss Hooters International, I want to use this platform to empower women of today to love themselves for who they are no matter the flaws that they think they have."

Hooters

Smith also won Miss Photogenic at the pageant, which had 80 coveted spots.

During the pageant, the contestants wore a swimsuit, a costume from the state she represented and an evening gown. There was also an interview portion.

Smith is currently attending school to be a mortician. She models for many local boutiques and designers.

She is also involved in various charitable outreach events through South Florida Hooters, including children's hospital visits and breast cancer awareness initiatives.

Copyright 2019 by WPLG Local10.com - All rights reserved.