Spring breakers who foiled robbery describe tense takedown

OAKLAND PARK, Fla. - A group of spring breakers who turned the tables on a would-be robber in Oakland Park early Sunday have quite the story to tell.

It started as a night of fun on South Beach for the cousins who were visiting from Indiana to celebrate a birthday. Alex Wisbey said he was the designated driver to get everyone back to Broward County and he stop at a Mobil gas station on Oakland Park Boulevard and Powerline Road around 3:45 a.m.

"I tried to find a gas station that was closest because we were running low on gas," said Alex Wisbey, a recent of graduate of Ivy Tech Community College in Lawrenceburg, Indiana.

But while they were there, a black car pulled up and a masked man approached them. He demanded money, pointing a gun at one of them.

"Any point in time, that gun could have gone off," said Aric Wisbey, a student at Ivy Tech.

The cousins grabbed the gunman and tackled him to the ground.

"My cousin, Jacob, gets on top of him and I'm in there, trying to wrestle around for the gun," Aric Wisbey said.

Detectives said a shirtless accomplice then ran into the melee.

But Aric Wisbey said his instinct kicked in. He grabbed the gun and pointed it at both men, who got back into the black car and drove away. The whole struggle was recorded by the gas station's security cameras.

Police said the accomplice didn't get far. Kevin Campbell, 33, was arrested shortly after the foiled robbery, but the masked man remains at large.

The cousins said, if your gut tells you to comply with a criminal's demands, do it.

"But if there is a situation and a moment you can wrestle the gun away, or protect yourself, or your family or friends, absolutely do that. Do not second-guess yourself," Alex Wisbey said.

Alex and Aric Wisbey said they have concealed weapons permits in Indiana and have experience handling firearms. The cousins said that deputies told them they were lucky because the gun was loaded.

"It turned out the best way possible for us." Aric Wisbey said.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact Broward County Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS.

