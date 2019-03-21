Stoneman Douglas principal replaced, to remain at school

PARKLAND, Fla. - Ty Thompson, the Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School principal who led students and faculty through the dark days after last year's school massacre, has been removed from his position.

Broward County Public Schools Superintendent Robert Runcie held a meeting at the school Thursday to announce the change.

The school district said an investigation into Thompson as it relates to the events of the school shooting that left 17 dead has been opened, but did not disclose details. Three of Thompson's assistant principals are also being investigated.

Runcie told faculty members that Thompson's duties were being "taken away." Thompson will remain at the school and oversee construction of a campus building to replace the one where the shootings occurred.

Thompson will also be allowed to participate in student activities and events.

"I am confident this approach will allow the investigation process to continue while maintaining consistency for students, families and staff," Runcie said in a statement.

Co-principal Teresa Hall will handle day-to-day operations, while the school's former principal, Dan Traeger, will provide support and oversight.

Several teachers reportedly upset about the move walked out of the meeting while Runcie was speaking.

Thompson was widely praised in the days and weeks for his leadership after the school massacre in February 2018.

The district said the investigation into Thompson and his assistant principals will be concluded by the end of the current school year.

