Stormy Daniels backs out of Broward strip club appearance

SUNRISE, Fla. - Adult entertainer Stormy Daniels took to social media this weekend to lash out at a Broward County strip club owner who she says was "physically aggressive and used hate speech."

Daniels was scheduled to perform Saturday at Goldfinger Gentlemen's Club in the 3800 block of North University Drive in Sunrise. However, she backed out of the event after the owner asked her to perform in the VIP room and called her assistant an anti-gay slur​​​​​​, Daniels said in an Instagram post. Daniels said performing in the VIP room was not stipulated in her contract with the club.

In the post, Daniels poses outside the club with her middle finger raised to the camera.

"When are [expletives] gonna learn that I do not respond well to bullies?" she wrote.

A Goldfinger employee declined to comment when reached by phone.

Daniels, whose real name is Stephanie Clifford, rose to fame after reports surfaced that Donald Trump's then-personal lawyer, Michael Cohen, paid her $130,000 to keep quiet about an affair she had with Trump in 2006.

Prosecutors said Cohen sought to influence the 2016 presidential election by buying Daniels' silence, along with that of another woman, Playboy model Karen McDougal, who also said she had an affiar with Trump. Cohen has pleaded guilty in the case. Trump has denied having a relationship with Daniels.

Since then, Daniels has sought to capitalize on her newfound notoriety with a series of appearances at strip clubs across the country.

